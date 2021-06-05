Sudan leader warns of worsening conditions amid reports of tension

The deputy leader of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, has warned of deteriorating economic, political and security conditions in the country.

"Sudan is on a rough juncture, [experiencing] social disintegration, is politically shaky, the security situation is worrisome and both the poor and rich have been affected economically," Dagalo, generally referred to as Hemedti, said in a video shared on his official Facebook page.

Sudan's local currency, the pound, fell to a record low level on the black market with the selling of the dollar stretching to 490 pounds compared to 410 pounds a week ago.

Hemedti said that no change has occurred in Sudan since April 11, 2019, except the ouster of former President Omar al-Bashir.

He accused some parties, which he did not disclose, of carrying out campaigns against him because of his position as the deputy leader of the Sovereign Council and vowed to prosecute them.

The statements came amid reports by Sudanese news portals about tension between the commanders of the military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the capital Khartoum.

But the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which is commanded by Hemedti, denied the existence of any friction with the Sudanese army.

"What was reported by some media outlets about tension between the armed forces and the Rapid Support Force is baseless", RSF spokesman, Brigadier General Taher Abu Haja, said in a statement on Friday, adding that the two are working in "perfect harmony."

On March 7, 2020, the Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, announced plans to restructure the Sudanese army and the RSF, which is affiliated with the army.

The restructuring of the regular forces in Sudan is one of the tasks of the three-year transitional government which was formed after al-Bashir was deposed by the military in April 2019 after months of mass demonstrations.