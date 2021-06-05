Over 2.9B coronavirus vaccine shots administered worldwide

Over 2.9 billion coronavirus vaccine have been administered so far worldwide, figures compiled by Our World in Data showed on Saturday.

China leads the global count with over 744.4 million jabs, followed by the US with 299.1 million, according to the tracking website.

India has administered 227.8 million shots, Brazil 70.74 million, the UK 66.75 million, Germany 54.24 million, France 38.81 million, Italy 37.7 million, Mexico 33.78 million, and Russia 30.5 million.

Turkey ranked 11th on the list with over 30.32 million doses given, followed by Spain, Indonesia, and Canada.

The country with the most doses administered by population was the East African island nation of Seychelles, with 136.74 doses per 100 people.

Most COVID-19 vaccines are administered in two doses, so the number of shots given is not the same as the number of individuals fully vaccinated.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.71 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 172.64 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of the number of infections and deaths.