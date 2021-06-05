India reports over 120,000 daily COVID-19 cases

India recorded 3,380 new coronavirus linked deaths on Saturday, according to the Health Ministry.

It said the country reported more than 120,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 28.69 million. The death toll stands at 344,082.

A statement by the Ministry noted that the cases are the "lowest in 58 days."

After India witnessed an exponential rise in daily infections and deaths last month, there has been a decline in the cases and deaths in many states.

Local broadcaster, NDTV, citing a government study, reported Friday that the variant which was first found in India, known as the Delta strain, is "highly infectious and fast-spreading and drove the savage second surge of COVID-19" in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has faced criticism for failing to handle the second wave.

Now, the country is facing an acute shortage of vaccination.

Government statistics show more than 220 million doses have been administered.

India's signed a deal on Thursday with domestic vaccine maker Biological-E for 300 million doses.