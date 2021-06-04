Wanted PKK terrorist among 3 recently neutralized in Turkey

One of three PKK terrorists recently "neutralized" in southeastern Turkey was on the country's most-wanted list, the Interior Ministry said on Friday.

Identified as Hikmet Gezici and codenamed Eris Garzan, the terrorist was responsible for the injury and killing of many, and was included in the list's gray category.

The ministry's wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

The terrorists were neutralized during Operation Eren-11 in Bitlis province on Thursday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Operation Eren, named after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old killed by the terrorist PKK on Aug. 11, 2017, began in January with the aim of completely eliminating terrorism in the country.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.