AZERBAIJAN URGES COUNTRIES NOT TO CONDONE ARMENIAS VIOLATIONS

Azerbaijan on Friday called on the international community to "not turn a blind eye" to Armenian violations of international law.

At least two Azerbaijani journalists were killed and three others were injured this morning when a mine planted by Armenian troops during its occupation of the Kalbajar region exploded.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry extended "condolences to the families and friends of the victims and pray for the recovery of the wounded."

In a statement, the ministry further said: "This incident in Kalbajar once again shows that the mines in this area were deliberately planted by Armenia during the forced withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan after the counter-offensive operations."

Noting that Armenia "continues to pose a serious threat to the lives and security of both military and civilians," Azerbaijan stressed that the ongoing behavior of "Armenia continues to be a major hindrance to accomplishment of peace, security and cooperation in the region."

"We call on the international community not to turn a blind eye to Armenia's gross violation of its international obligations, including the policy of deliberately planting landmines, as well as to demand that Armenia fulfil its obligations under international law," it added.

During a 44-day conflict last year, which ended in a truce on Nov. 10, 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages in Karabakh from Armenia's illegal occupation.

Azerbaijan's Chief Prosecutor Kamran Aliyev has officially filed an application against Armenia in the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Council of Europe's Human Rights Commissioner, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

Aliyev in his application said Armenia mined the territory of Azerbaijan and caused the death of citizens, in gross violation of the basic norms and principles of international humanitarian law, including the 1949 Geneva Conventions.

