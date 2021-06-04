 Contact Us
News World Train strikes, kills 9 workers on track in northwest China

A cross-country passenger train hit and killed nine rail construction workers on its track in northwest early Friday, state media said.

Published June 04,2021
At least nine people were killed in a train accident in China on Friday, according to state-run media.

A train was on its route to Hangzhou in the eastern Zhejiang province when it hit railway construction workers in Jinchang city of the northwest Gansu province, Chinese daily Global Times said.

The victims were among more than 50 workers repairing a closed section of track, state broadcaster CCTV said on its news app. It wasn't clear why they were on the other track, which was open at the time and runs in the opposite direction.

It happened at 5:18 a.m. as the train negotiated a curve in the city of Jinchang in Gansu province about 1,200 kilometers (750 miles) west of Beijing.

The train had left Urumqi, the capital of northwest Xinjiang province, and the accident occurred around 5:19 a.m. (2119 GMT) on Thursday.

While the rescue operation is underway, an investigation into the incident has been launched.