Train strikes, kills 9 workers on track in northwest China

At least nine people were killed in a train accident in China on Friday, according to state-run media.

A train was on its route to Hangzhou in the eastern Zhejiang province when it hit railway construction workers in Jinchang city of the northwest Gansu province, Chinese daily Global Times said.

The victims were among more than 50 workers repairing a closed section of track, state broadcaster CCTV said on its news app. It wasn't clear why they were on the other track, which was open at the time and runs in the opposite direction.

It happened at 5:18 a.m. as the train negotiated a curve in the city of Jinchang in Gansu province about 1,200 kilometers (750 miles) west of Beijing.

While the rescue operation is underway, an investigation into the incident has been launched.