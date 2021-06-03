Death toll from COVID-19 in Malaysia tops 3,000 mark

The death toll from COVID-19 in Malaysia has surpassed the 3,000 mark on Thursday, as the country records 103 new fatalities over the last 24 hours.

Health Director General Noor Hisham Abdullah said the new deaths brought the cumulative number of fatalities from the deadly disease to 3,096.

He also added that the number of patients being treated in intensive care units (ICU) are also rising.

"Of the 880 patients being treated in ICUs, 446 of them require ventilators to help them breathe," he said.

Malaysia also registered 8,209 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 595,374 cases.

Selangor, a state on the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia, continued to have the most cases with 3,125 infections.

The total number of recoveries in the country reached 508,947, with 7,049 people recovered over the past day.

More 1.1 million people have been fully vaccinated in Malaysia so far, with some 2 million more having received their first dose, according to official figures.

Malaysia has imposed a two-week nationwide lockdown that started on June 1.