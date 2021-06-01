Turkey imposes 14-day quarantine for arrivals from 8 countries

Turkey has announced new travel restrictions for passengers entering the country in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the new measure by the official authorities, passengers departing from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, India, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka will be quarantined for 14 days in locations determined by the governorships, according to a statement shared by Turkish Airlines on Tuesday.

Passengers who have been to these countries in the last 14 days will also be requested to submit a negative result of the PCR test conducted a maximum of 72 hours before entering Turkey.

The flight bans to Brazil and South Africa ended (as of June 1) under this new measure, the national flag carrier stressed.

Passengers coming from the United Kingdom, Iran, Egypt, and Singapore will be required to submit a negative result of their PCR tests conducted a maximum of 72 hours before entry.

Passengers from other countries will not need to submit a negative PCR test result and not be quarantined if they have been vaccinated at least 14 days before the entrance to Turkey and/or have had the disease and recovered within the last six months.

"If passengers departing from these countries cannot submit a vaccine certificate or the documents proving that they have had the disease according to the stated rules, submission of a PCR negative test result made maximum 72 hours before the entrance to Turkey, or negative rapid antigen test result made maximum 48 hours before the entrance to Turkey will be deemed sufficient," it said.





