Qatar ready to mediate between regional powers

Qatar is ready to play a mediating role between regional powers to achieve peace and stability, according to the country's foreign ministry.

"Qatar is open to mediation when asked, out of the belief in the importance of mediation efforts for peace and international stability," ministry spokeswoman Lolwah Al-Khater said in an interview with Russian news agency Sputnik.

Al-Khater was responding to a question about the possibility of Doha mediating between Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and the US.



As regards the possibility of mediating between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia, Al-Khater said the matter "was not raised" yet, but noted that Qatar "welcomes" the possibility while stressing the importance of "dialogue" with Iran for "peaceful coexistence in the region that takes into account the concerns of the Gulf and Arab countries".

She also highlighted that the invitation Qatar extended to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to visit Doha was still "open", adding that the date will be set in cooperation with the Egyptian side.

Asked about the Turkish-Egyptian relations, Al-Khater said Qatar welcomes any honest and constructive dialogue as effective in resolving outstanding issues.



She also called on the international players to review their "unconditional support" for Israel.

Qatar recently pledged $500 million in reconstruction aid for Gaza following destructive raids in the latest fighting between Israel and Hamas that was brought to a halt under an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire on May 21.







