Pakistan links trade, connectivity to regional prosperity

Pakistani President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday emphasized stronger trade and connectivity among Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) countries in order to achieve the goals of integrated regional development and prosperity.

Addressing inaugural session of the two-day Second Conference of Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO) countries in the capital Islamabad, the president said economic integration among regional states can act as an effective driver to foster sustainable peace and security.

The conference was attended by speakers and parliament heads from Turkey, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, with speakers from Iran and Turkmenistan participated by video link.

PAECO was founded in 2013, and its first Inaugural meeting was held in Islamabad in Feb. 2013, with the aim at supporting member states in enhancing the region's socio-economic development.

The president said, "The Muslim countries need to unite as most of them facing problems from last 60 to 70 years due to conflicts between major powers of the world who fought against each other on their (Muslim countries) soil."

"The world is not ready to hear our voice because of disunity among the Muslim countries and now its time to come close, develop trade and economic relations with each other to strengthen our economies," Alvi urged the Muslim leaders.

During the conference, leaders from ECO countries will discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, the role of parliaments in enhancing trade and connectivity, and advancing tourism for development and poverty alleviation.

"You (speakers of parliaments) come with feasible recommendations during this conference that how we could more strengthen our trade, economic relations and bilateral ties among the ECO member countries," he said, adding that all those recommendations then should be implemented.

Alvi also criticized the western media for labeling and linking the independence movements of Kashmir and Palestine with terrorism and said, "This is injustice as they are fighting against the forces, who occupied their land forcefully."

The president also rejected the accusation of "anti-Semitism" against those Muslim and human rights advocates who are raising voice against the Israel.

"Our (Pakistani) Foreign Minister when spoke against the Israeli war crimes, he was labeled as anti-Semitic. We are not anti-Semitic, but we are anti-Israel and we will speak against the injustice and human rights violations committing by Israel and India in Palestine and Kashmir."

Alvi invited all the ECO countries to join China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is an excellent example of cooperation that would link the Central Asian States with the seas.

The $64 billion CPEC -- a network of roads, railways, and pipelines -- is aiming to connect China's strategically important northwestern Xinxiang province to the port of Gawadar in Balochistan.

While the corridor will give China easy access to Africa and the Mideast, it will make Pakistan earn billions of dollars and spur business activities along the road network replacing the fabled Silk Road.

TURKEY WORKS FOR MUSLIM UNITY

Addressing the opening session, Turkish parliament speaker Mustafa Şentop stressed the ECO countries to formulate a joint strategy to counter the COVID-19 effects.

He said his country is working to develop its own COVID-19 vaccine, which Turkey will also supply to other countries.

He also criticized Israeli forces for recent attacks in Gaza and on the Al-Aqsa mosque and said his country will continue to support Palestine.

Asad Qaiser, Speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly, Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, ECO Secretary-General Hadi Soleimanpour, and heads of other ECO countries' parliaments also spoke on the occasion.