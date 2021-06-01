Iraq records first fatality from Black mushroom infection

Iraq reported on Tuesday its first casualty from the black mushroom infection, which has been responsible for the deaths of more than 200 people in India.

Someone in the southern province of Zikar was detected to have the infection who recently died, Saddam et-Tavil, general manager of health in the province, told media outlets.

Health authorities warn that the mushroom especially attacks those with weaker immune systems and it is connected with the coronavirus.

More than 10,000 people in India have been infected, while it took more than 200 lives in the South Asian nation.

An investigation has been launched into whether mucormycosis cases, which are often seen in patients undergoing coronavirus treatment in the Indian state of Kerala, are caused by pollution in oxygen used for respiratory support.