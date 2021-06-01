Humanitarian catastrophe looms in Congo after volcanic eruption

Aid organizations are concerned about a possible humanitarian catastrophe in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) after a volcanic eruption.



The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR on Tuesday warned of an acute emergency, after Goma, a city of over 1 million inhabitants near the eruption, was partially evacuated.



"Some 350,000 are estimated to be urgent need of humanitarian assistance," said Jackie Keegan, head of the UNHCR office in Goma.



She added the city had experienced more than 1,000 tremors after the eruption, destroying several homes.



Some 450,000 inhabitants had to flee Goma, of which around 120,000 went to Sake, a city about 30 kilometres away, while others went to Rutshuru, 70 kilometres away.



Many were traumatized and staying in emergency shelters, overcrowded shools, churches or with host families, Keegan said. Authorities have also expressed worry about the spread of Covid-19 in these cramped conditions.



On May 22, the 3,470-metre Nyiragongo volcano erupted only 20 kilometres from Goma. Hot lava slid towards the city and stopped only 300 metres from the local airport.



Although the tremors are getting fewer, Keegan said it is difficult to predict when a safe return to Goma would be possible and the reconstruction would be challenging.



