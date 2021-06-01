German infection rate edges higher for first time in three weeks

For the first time in three weeks, the seven-day coronavirus incidence rate in Germany is higher than the previous day, according to figures released by the disease control body, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), on Tuesday morning.



According to these figures, 35.2 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants were reported to the health authorities in the previous week. One day earlier, the figure was 35.1, compared to 58.4 the previous week.



The incidence had last risen from May 9 to 10, since then it had fallen continuously.



It is difficult to assess exactly what the increase in incidence means. After the Whit Monday holiday on May 24, the RKI had pointed out that the day off might have initially led to fewer reported pathogen detections - and thus a lower incidence.



Within one day, the health authorities reported 1,785 new coronavirus infections to the RKI. For comparison: a week ago, the figure was 1,911 infections.



According to the data, 153 new deaths were recorded in Germany within 24 hours. A week ago, there were 33 deaths.



Since the beginning of the pandemic, the RKI has counted 3,682,911 proven infections with the coronavirus. The actual total number, however, is probably much higher, as many infections are not recognized.



The number of people who have recovered was given by the RKI as 3,498,400.



The number of people who died from or with the involvement of confirmed infection with the coronavirus is now given as 88,595.







