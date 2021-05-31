Turkey, Azerbaijan sign MoU on cooperation in international law

Turkish and Azerbaijani delegations on Monday signed in Baku a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to improve cooperation in the field of international law.

The MoU was signed during Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev's meeting with Bekir Şahin, Turkish chief public prosecutor of the supreme court of appeals, said an official statement.

Aliyev acknowledged and thanked Turkey for its support during last year's 44-day war with Armenia, which resulted in liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh and many other occupied territories. Şahin also congratulated Azerbaijan for the victory.

That Turkish-Azerbaijani relations have reached a level of strategic partnership was also affirmed by both sides during the meeting.