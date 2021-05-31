Italian premier hosts Libyan counterpart in Rome

The Italian prime minister met with his Libyan counterpart in Rome on Monday, an official statement said.

According to a statement by the press office of the Libyan premier, Mario Draghi welcomed Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh at his official residence in Chigi with an official ceremony.

The two leaders will discuss bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation as well as political and economic issues during talks, the statement added.

Before meeting Draghi, Dbeibeh, who is on an official visit to Italy, participated in a business forum titled New Libya Presents Itself to Italian companies.