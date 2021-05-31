News World Iran records almost 3 million coronavirus cases and 80,000 deaths

DPA WORLD Published May 31,2021

Iran's number of fatalities linked to Covid-19 has crossed 80,000, the Health Ministry announced on Monday.



The total number of deaths rose to 80,156, the ministry said, adding that almost 3 million people have now been infected with the coronavirus.



The country with its 83 million inhabitants has been hit especially hard by the pandemic.



The government has imposed lockdown measures to stop the numbers from rising, but they are often rapidly rolled back for economic reasons.



Due in part to the economic crisis linked to US sanctions, Iran has only imported 6 million vaccine doses so far and only inoculated about 5 per cent of the population.



The Iranian Health Ministry is however counting on the import of another 16 million doses by the end of next month as well as relying on locally produced jabs to accelerate the vaccination campaign.







