Germany seeks clarification on report U.S. spied on Merkel

The German government is following up on a report that the United States used a partnership with Denmark to spy on senior officials of neighbouring countries, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a government spokesman said on Monday.

"The federal government has taken note of the report and is in contact with all relevant national and international bodies for clarification," government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular news conference.

"As a matter of principle, and you already know this, I would ask you to understand that the federal government does not openly comment on matters concerning intelligence activities."

Danish state broadcaster DR said the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) used a partnership with Denmark's foreign intelligence unit to spy on senior officials of neighbouring countries, including Merkel.







