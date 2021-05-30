News World Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu starts two-day visit to Greece

DPA WORLD Published May 30,2021

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu arrived in Greece on Sunday for a two-day visit, as part of ongoing efforts to maintain dialogue between the two countries, at loggerheads over a host of issues.



Çavuşoğlu met with Greek citizens of Muslim faith - some of whom with Turkish roots - who live in the country's north-east, a minority of around 120,000.



On Monday, Çavuşoğlu is due to meet Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in the official part of the visit.



