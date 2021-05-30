Over 1.87B coronavirus vaccine shots given worldwide

Over 1.87 billion coronavirus vaccine shots have so far been given worldwide, figures compiled by Our World in Data, a tracking website, showed on Sunday.

China leads the global count with 620.97 million jabs, followed by the US with 293.71 million.

India has administered 207.09 million shots, Brazil 66.93 million, and the UK 63.96 million.

Germany has given 49.26 million shots, France 35.63 million, Italy 34.73 million, and Mexico 29.86 million.

Turkey is ranked 10th on the list with more than 28.81 million, followed by Russia, Spain, Indonesia, and Canada.

The country with the most doses administered by population is the East African island nation of Seychelles, with 136.74 doses per 100 people.

Most COVID-19 vaccines are administered in two doses, so the number of shots given is not the same as the number of individuals fully vaccinated.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.52 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 169.57 million cases reported worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of the number of infections and deaths.