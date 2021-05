News World Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 3,852

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 3,852

Reuters WORLD Published May 30,2021 Subscribe

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 3,852 to 3,679,148, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday. The reported death toll rose by 56 to 88,406, the tally showed.