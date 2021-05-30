France reports 2,993 people in intensive care units with COVID-19

France reported the number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 fell by 35 to 2,993 on Sunday, while the overall number of people in hospital with the disease fell by 72 to 16,775.

Both numbers have been on a downward trend in recent weeks.

The number of people in intensive care units was below 3,000 for the first time since January 24.

While reporting 8,541 new cases, the health ministry also announced 44 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals and said there had been 150,026 COVID-19 vaccine injections over the past 24 hours.