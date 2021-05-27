 Contact Us
News World Ireland says Israel's actions amount to 'de facto annexation'

Ireland says Israel's actions amount to 'de facto annexation'

Ireland's parliament passed a motion Wednesday condemning 's "de facto annexation" of Palestinian territories.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published May 27,2021
Subscribe
IRELAND SAYS ISRAELS ACTIONS AMOUNT TO DE FACTO ANNEXATION

The motion, submitted by the opposition Sinn Fein Party, was accepted in parliament after receiving cross-party backing.

As a result, Ireland became the first EU country to use the term "de facto annexation" regarding Israel's actions in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israel's Foreign Affairs Ministry responded, saying it "outright rejects" the motion.

While the motion passed, an amendment introduced by a socialist party, People Before Profit, to expel Israel's ambassador to Ireland and to impose sanctions against Israel was defeated in a vote of 87 against to 46 in favor.