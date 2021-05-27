Egypt invites Israel to negotiate with Hamas, Palestinian Authority - report

Egypt has reportedly invited representatives of Israel, Hamas and the Palestinian Authority to Cairo to discuss issues such as improving conditions in the Gaza Strip and strengthening the existing cease-fire.

According to a report Wednesday by the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN), the talks would focus on issues such as reaching a long-term cease-fire agreement in the region, the reconstruction of Gaza and the return of captives.

No information was given on the date when the talks would begin, but according to the Yediot Aharonot newspaper, an Egyptian delegation recently held meetings in Israel, Ramallah and Gaza to discuss the proposal.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived Wednesday in Cairo on the third stop of his Middle East tour to solidify a cease-fire deal between Gaza-based Palestinian factions and Israel, according to Egyptian media.



The top US diplomat agreed with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi to strengthen coordination on the truce and the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, according to a statement by the Egyptian Presidency.

An Egyptian-brokered cease-fire between Palestinian resistance groups and Israel took effect last Friday, putting an end to 11 days of the worst cycle of fighting in years.

At least 254 Palestinians were killed, including 66 children and 39 women, and more than 1,900 others injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, according to Palestinian medics. At least 31 Palestinians were also killed in Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank.

Thirteen Israelis were killed by Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.