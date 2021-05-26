German, Egyptian leaders discuss Israel-Palestine cease-fire

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi discussed in a video call ongoing efforts for stabilizing the cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian groups, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

"Chancellor Merkel thanked Egypt for its role in brokering the cease-fire," government spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

"The chancellor and the Egyptian president agreed that the cease-fire should be further stabilized. It is also a matter of supporting the resumption of political negotiations," he added.

Seibert said the two leaders also discussed developments in Libya, and bilateral political and economic issues.

Last Friday, an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian resistance groups came into effect, putting an end to 11 days of the worst cycle of fighting in years.

At least 284 Palestinians were killed, including 66 children and 39 women, and more than 1,900 others injured in the recent Israeli onslaught on Gaza and the West Bank, according to Palestinian health officials.

Thirteen Israelis were also killed in Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.