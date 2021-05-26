Cholera kills 20 in northern Nigeria

Aliyu Maigoro, health commissioner in the Bauchi state, said some 322 people have been diagnosed with cholera in various parts of the state.

Maigoro said medical supplies were being delivered to areas where the cases were reported.

Cholera is a potentially water-borne life-threatening disease. An estimated 1.4 billion people are at risk for cholera globally, with 2.8 million cases and 91,000 related deaths occurring annually in endemic.

Developing countries are disproportionately affected because of their lack of resources, infrastructure and disaster preparedness systems.

In Nigeria, cholera is an endemic and seasonal disease, occurring annually mostly during rainy seasons and more often in areas with poor sanitation.