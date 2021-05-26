'Attacks' on Belarus have crossed 'red lines': Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Wednesday that "attacks" on the ex-Soviet country have crossed "red lines" after the diversion of a Ryanair flight over Belarusian airspace sparked a global outcry.

"As we predicted, our ill-wishers at home and abroad have changed their methods of attacking the state. They have crossed many red lines and crossed boundaries of common sense and human morality," Lukashenko said as he addressed members of parliament, the Belta state-run news agency reported.









