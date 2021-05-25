SunExpress to open 5 new European routes

Under the expansion, the airline is now offering direct flights between over a dozen Turkish cities and 16 destinations in Europe, it said in a statement.

SunExpress last month started to operate two weekly flights to Dusseldorf from the Black Sea province of Zonguldak.

The airline is also offering weekly flights from the central Eskisehir province and southernmost province of Hatay to Dusseldorf starting in June.

Additionally, three weekly flights between Eskisehir and Brussels and weekly flights between the eastern province of Malatya and Frankfurt will be operated over the holiday season.

Connecting 13 Anatolian cities to nine destinations in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, the airline also operates direct flights from Turkey to major European capitals such as Amsterdam, Brussels, London, Paris, Stockholm, and Copenhagen.



