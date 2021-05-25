Malaysia to tighten curbs as virus cases hit new peak

A total of 7,289 more infections were confirmed in the past 24 hours, raising the overall tally to 525,889.

The highest number of cases-2,642-was recorded in the western state of Selangor, the country's health chief Noor Hisham Abdullah said at a news conference.

Stricter restrictions will come into effect throughout Malaysia on Tuesday, as authorities scramble to contain a worrying spike that has seen daily cases top the 6,000 mark for seven straight days.

The government, however, has opted against a complete lockdown and decided to tighten curbs.

Under the new restrictions, 80% of all workers in the public sector and 40% in the private sector will be required to work from home.

Public transportation will operate at 50% capacity, while only three people will be allowed to travel in a car, including the driver.

All educational institutes will remain closed and restaurants will not be allowed to offer dine-in services.

Around 400,000 people have been fully vaccinated in Malaysia so far, with some 600,000 more having received their first dose, according to official figures.