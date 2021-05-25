EU condemns 'kidnapping' of Mali president

European Union leaders on Tuesday condemned the "kidnapping" of Mali's civilian leadership and warned of potential sanctions against those responsible.

"What happened was grave and serious and we are ready to consider necessary measures," EU chief Charles Michel told reporters after a summit of the 27 national leaders.

Earlier, the west African country was plunged once again into political crisis when soldiers detained President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane.

Michel said the EU leaders endorsed calls from the African Union and regional body ECOWAS for a return to a transitional, civilian-led government.

And the summit host described what had happened in Mali during the previous hours as "The kidnapping of the president and the prime minister".

A statement on the conclusions of the EU summit said the bloc was "ready to consider targeted measures against political and military leaders who obstruct the Malian transition".











