UK police accused of 'inhumane' tactics on pro-Palestinian protesters

A pro-Palestine activist group on Monday accused British police of using "inhumane" tactics to end its ongoing protest for the past six days at a drone factory in Leicester which they say is producing drones for Israel.

The UK-based Palestine Action occupied the roof of the Elbit-Thales UAV Tactical Systems drone factory in Braunstone Town since May 19 in a bid to "disrupt" the production at the factory.

"[…] Activists [are] escalating disruption in order to further harm Elbit's profits and prevent any more UK-made drones from being used to commit war crimes in Palestine and elsewhere," the group said in a press release.

"Prior to the occupation which began on 5:30 am Wednesday 19th May, the site produced the Hermes and Watchkeeper drones which have been directly linked to the targeting and killing of children in Gaza," the Palestine Action said.

2 PEOPLE ATTEMPTING TO AID ACTIVISTS ARRESTED

The group members accused the local police of using "inhumane" tactics by blocking other groups and public members who try to bring food and water to the protesters who are still on the roof of a factory unit.

The group said: "On Thursday, police arrested two supporters attempting to provide water and supplies to activists, in a failed attempt to intimidate and break the resolve of activists.

"Two activists have stepped down from the occupation in order that the remaining two may better ration supplies and continue the occupation for as long as is humanly possible. The occupation of the site already constitutes the longest continuous occupation undertaken by Palestine Action."

Palestine Action describes itself as "a direct-action network of groups and individuals formed with the mandate of taking direct action against Elbit Systems' UK locations at grassroots level, calling for them all to be shut down and for the British government to end its complicity in Israeli apartheid."

MORE THAN 270 KILLED IN GAZA STRIP

At least 279 Palestinians were killed-248 in Gaza and 31 in the West Bank - including 66 children and 39 women, and more than 1,900 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since May 10, according to the Gaza-based Health Ministry. Health centers, media offices, and residential neighborhoods have been targeted.

Recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers at the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. In 1980 it annexed the entire city, a move never recognized by the international community.