Ryanair confirms one of its planes diverted to land in Belarus

Irish airline Ryanair has confirmed that one of its passenger jets was diverted to land in Belarus while on a flight from Athens to Vilnius.

Crew on the plane had been alerted to a possible security threat by Belarusian authorities and directed to land at an airport near Minsk, the company said. "Nothing untoward was found," it said.

"Ryanair has notified the relevant national and European safety and security agencies and we apologise sincerely to all affected passengers for this regrettable delay, which was outside Ryanair's control," read a statement.

The company says the plane was now expected to continue with its journey at 1600 GMT.