Latin America reports more COVID-19 deaths and infections

Countries across Latin America reported new COVID-19 infections and fatalities late on Saturday, according to official data.

BRAZIL

Over the past day, a total of 1,899 people lost their lives to the novel coronavirus in Brazil, bringing the tally to 448,208, according to figures from the country's Health Ministry.

The number of infections rose to over 16.47 million, with 76,490 new cases nationwide.

Sao Paulo stands as the region most affected by the outbreak, with over 3.1 million cases and 107,497 deaths.

There have been over 14.4 million recoveries in Brazil, the most populous South American nation which has had the most COVID-19 cases after the US and India.

MEXICO

Mexican Health Ministry data showed that 341 people died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 221,597. A total of 2,586 new cases pushed the total number of infections to over 2.39 million.

Over 1.9 million people have recovered so far, according to the data.

ARGENTINA

In Argentina, 297 more people lost their lives over the past day to the virus, bringing the death toll to 73,688, according to the Health Ministry.

More than 32,171 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the country's tally to over 3.5 million.

Argentina, with a population of some 45 million, has reported over 3 million recoveries to date.

COLOMBIA

Colombia's Health Ministry reported a total of 509 new fatalities over the past day, bringing the country's virus death toll to 84,228.

The total number of cases reached over 3.2 million, with 18,737 new infections in the country, while the number of recoveries stood at over 3.1 million.

PERU

Peru's Health Ministry registered 238 new COVID-19 fatalities, and 1,652 new infections over the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases rose to 1.9 million, while the death toll hit 67,807 and recoveries over 1.8 million.

CHILE

Over the past day, Chile reported 96 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 28,386, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The number of infections rose by 7,514, exceeding 1.3 million, with total recoveries just shy of this figure.

ECUADOR

Ecuador reported 1,219 more infections over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in to 417,840.

The death toll in the country has reached 20,180, with 73 additions over the past day, the Health Ministry said, adding that the total number of recoveries had risen to 354,499.

PARAGUAY

According to data from Paraguay's Health Ministry, a total of 120 people died due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 8,235.

The country reported 3,228 new coronavirus cases, raising total infections to 330,457, while recoveries reached 272,721.

URUGUAY

Uruguay's Health Ministry registered a total of 51 deaths due to the virus over the past day and raised the death toll to 3,811.