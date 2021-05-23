Bangladesh announces further relaxation to pandemic restrictions

Bangladesh has extended its novel coronavirus restrictions for another week, but also relaxed a few in order to allow certain passenger transportation nationwide and dine-in services at restaurants.

The restriction imposed last month will remain in force until May 30, according to a government order issued on Sunday.

But long-haul buses, trains and ferry service will resume operations from Monday, provided they carry passengers at half their capacity, according to the order.

Restaurants, which have only been allowed to offer takeaway service, can begin serving food if they keep half their seats vacant, it added.

Given the surge in new infections and deaths from the virus, the government implemented a nine-day lockdown on April 5, shutting offices, shopping malls and transport. It has been extended since, even as levels of infection and death have declined.

The government has allowed a limited return of city buses. Malls have also been allowed to reopen, provided the follow health guidelines.

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan said state-run Bangladesh Railway will resume nationwide operations of 74 trains on Monday.

Bangladesh has been reporting fewer than 40 daily deaths due to the virus since May 13. Daily new case counts have remained well below 2,000 since the beginning of the month.

The South Asian country has, so far, logged some 789,080 cases and 12,376 deaths since the first cases were reported in March last year.

