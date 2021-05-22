 Contact Us
News World US top diplomat Blinken reiterates importance of Turkish-American relations

US top diplomat Blinken reiterates importance of Turkish-American relations

"Continuing cooperation with our NATO ally on common priorities is of utmost importance," U.S. Secretary of State wrote on Twitter on Saturday after having a telephone call with Turkish Foreign Minister .

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published May 22,2021
Subscribe
US TOP DIPLOMAT BLINKEN REITERATES IMPORTANCE OF TURKISH-AMERICAN RELATIONS

The top US diplomat on Saturday underlined the importance of Turkish-American relations.

"Continuing cooperation with our NATO ally Turkey on common priorities is of utmost importance," Antony Blinken wrote on Twitter after having a telephone call with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

He reiterated American support for talks between Turkey and Greece, which are American NATO allies.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price also issued a readout of the Blinken-Cavusoglu call.

"Secretary Blinken spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to discuss areas of cooperation in Syria and Afghanistan and the importance of human rights and democratic institutions," he said.