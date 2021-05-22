Former Barcelona goalkeeper Francesc Arnau dies at 46

Former Barcelona goalkeeper Francesc Arnau died at the age of 46, the Spanish football club announced on Saturday.

"We deeply regret the death of Francesc Arnau (1975), who joined FC Barcelona at youth level and became a first-team goalkeeper between 1998 and 2001. He was most recently the sporting director at Real Oviedo. Rest in peace," Barcelona said on Twitter. The reason of his death is yet to be known.

Arnau made his debut for Barcelona's first team in a league game against Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou on Nov. 9, 1996, when he was still a Barca B player then playing in the Second Division A.

He helped his team clinch the La Liga title in 1999.

Barcelona's archrivals Real Madrid also extended their condolences to Arnau's family, friends, and clubs.

"Real Madrid C. F., its president and Board of Directors are deeply saddened by the passing of Francesc Arnau, director of football at Real Oviedo and former F. C. Barcelona and Málaga C. F. player," Real Madrid said on their website.