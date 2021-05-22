American actress Sarandon reiterates support for Palestine

American actress Susan Sarandon reiterated support for the people of Palestine on Friday.

"To be clear: Being against the occupation of Palestine does not make one pro-Hamas. Being against the occupation of Palestine does not make one anti-Semitic," Sarandon wrote on Twitter.

Sarandon voiced support for Palestine earlier this month when she wrote: "Standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people who are facing ethnic cleansing and being terrorized at the hands of the Israeli government and Jewish settler organizations. The world is watching."

As Israel-Palestine tension escalated, several celebrities, including Gigi and Bella Hadid, Zayn Malik and Roger Waters declared solidarity with Palestine.

Tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

The escalation resulted in airstrikes by Israel on Gaza, which has left at least 243 Palestinians dead and more than 1,700 others wounded since May 10, according to Palestinian authorities.

A cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, a Palestinian resistance group, began early Friday.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980-a move that has never been recognized by the international community.





