At least three people died in a magnitude 6.1 earthquake in southwestern China, according to local media on Saturday.

The China Central Television (CCTV) broadcaster reported that 27 people had been injured in the earthquake that occurred on Friday in Yunnan province.

Authorities said eight others were injured in another magnitude 7.3 earthquake that jolted the neighboring Qinghai province just hours later.

At least 20,000 people in Qinghai province were evacuated.