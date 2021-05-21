TURKEY CONDEMNS DEADLY TERROR ATTACK IN PAKISTANS SOUTHWESTERN BALOCHISTAN PROVINCE

Turkey Friday condemned a deadly terror attack in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, which killed at least six people.

"We are deeply saddened to learn that a bomb attack targeting a demonstration in the Balochistan Province of Pakistan against Israel's operations against civilians in Gaza resulted in loss of lives and left people injured," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We strongly condemn this heinous act of terrorism and hope that the perpetrators will be brought to justice. We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives and speedy recovery to the injured and convey our condolences to the friendly Government and the brotherly people of Pakistan," the statement added.

At least six people were killed and several others injured in a bomb blast at a pro-Palestine rally in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province on Friday, officials said.

The blast occurred at a busy street in Chaman district, which borders neighboring Afghanistan, Liaquat Shahwani, a spokesman for the Balochistan government, told Anadolu Agency.

Pakistan this Friday is observing Palestine Solidarity Day in support of Palestinians. Officials and activists have organized rallies and demonstrations since Israel's latest escalation on Gaza, which killed at least 243 Palestinians, including dozens of women and children. A cease-fire was reached late Thursday.







