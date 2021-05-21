Merkel pledges money, doses to help poorer countries vaccinate

 Contact Us
"We said that we on the German side -- of course assuming that the vaccines we ordered actually arrive -- will give 30 million doses to poorer, preferably also developing, countries by the end of the year," German Chancellor told reporters in Berlin at the end of a global health summit.

Published May 21,2021
Germany has committed a further 100 million euros to the COVAX global vaccine initiative and will directly donate up to 30 million surplus vaccine doses to poorer countries, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

Merkel urged other EU countries to follow Germany's example in giving any left-over vaccines to countries that lack their own supplies. She was speaking at a news conference after a G20 summit on COVAX, which aims to ensure less developed countries can also vaccinate their populations.

"We want to strengthen the role of the World Health Organisation," she said, adding that there would also be a leaders' meeting on this issue in coming days.