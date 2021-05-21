6 killed in attack on pro-Palestine rally in southwest Pakistan

At least six people were killed and several others injured in a bomb blast at a pro-Palestine rally in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province on Friday, officials said.

The blast occurred at a busy street in Chaman district, which borders neighboring Afghanistan, Liaquat Shahwani, a spokesman for the Balochistan government, told Anadolu Agency.

The blast occurred near the vehicle of Abdul Qadir Loni, the provincial head of the country's mainstream religious party, Jamiat Ulema Islam, who was leading the rally. Loni also suffered minor injuries.

The bomb was planted in a motorbike parked along the route of the rally, Shahwani said. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Footage aired on television channels showed damaged vehicles, shards of glass and blood-soaked shoes and caps scattered around the site.

Pakistan is observing Palestine solidarity day in support of Palestinians. Officials and activists have organized rallies and demonstrations since Israel's latest escalation on Gaza, which killed at least 243 Palestinians, including women and children. A cease-fire was reached late Thursday.