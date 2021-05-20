Rallies in South Korea demand end to Israeli bombing of Gaza

Amid mounting pressure on Israel to cease bombing of Gaza, demonstrations were held in South Korea on Thursday against the killing of Palestinians.

Activists gathered outside the embassy of Israel in the capital Seoul, demanding an end to Israeli bombing of Gaza.

The demonstrators raised slogans and held banners which read "Cease-fire first and now", "Stop the massacre in Gaza", Yonhap news reported.

Korean Confederation of Trade Unions was also part of the demonstrations.

At least 230 Palestinians have been killed, including 65 children, 39 women and 17 elderly, in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since May 10, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Thursday.

A ministry statement said 1,710 people have also been injured by the onslaught.

The updated death toll came after a Palestinian woman was killed and six civilians were injured on Thursday when Israeli fighter jets bombed Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Earlier Thursday, several others were also injured in Israeli airstrikes on a building in the customs enforcement zone in Khan Yunis.

The UN has said at least 75,000 Palestinians have been displaced due to the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Around 20 citizens of South Korea live in Gaza and West Bank.

Meanwhile, South Korean Foreign Ministry said it is concerned over the "worsening humanitarian crisis" from the "fighting" between Israel and the Hamas.

Seoul backed efforts to broker a cease-fire.

"Our government again expresses deep concerns over the rapidly worsening humanitarian situation," Choi Young-sam, the Foreign Ministry spokesman, told a news conference.

"We also call for immediate de-escalation and a cessation of the fighting, and actively support mediation endeavors by the international community, including the US, Qatar, Egypt and the UN," he added.