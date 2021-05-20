Pakistan sees rise in COVID-19 infections

Just days after relaxation in restrictions, Pakistan's daily coronavirus cases jumped over 4,000 on Thursday, the Health Ministry said.

The South Asian country recorded 4,207 new infections over the past 24 hours-the highest daily figure since May 6.

With 131 more COVID-19 fatalities, the total death toll is nearing 20,000, while the overall caseload has reached 890,391.

At least 3.84 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, according to Our World in Data, a tracking website.

The government has reopened tourists spots and educational institutions, as well as allowed inter-provincial and inter-city transport, which remained shut during the Eid holidays-the Muslim festival that heralds the end of the holy month of Ramadan-from May 9-15.

Meanwhile, Pakistan extended the ban on entry of passengers from Afghanistan and Iran for an indefinite period.

"Keeping in view regional Covid situation and potential risk associated with inbound pedestrians, competent authority has decided to continue said policy [ban] till further order," said an official notification.

Inbound pedestrian movement from the two countries had been restricted on May 4 until May 20.