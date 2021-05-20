Kazakhstan, Tajikistan agree to boost strategic ties for sustainable development

Kazakhstan and Tajikistan have agreed to boost bilateral strategic ties to maintain good neighborly relations and ensure sustainable development in the region, a joint statement said.

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who arrived in Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe on a two-day visit on Wednesday, met with his Tajikistan's counterpart Emmomali Rahmon.

In the meeting, Tokayev and Rahmon discussed regional issues as well as perspectives on deepening cooperation in political, commercial, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Aiming to increase the bilateral trade volume to $2 billion in the next five years, the two expressed readiness to develop cooperation in areas such as the establishment of joint production facilities in the industrial field, infrastructure and logistics.

They also decided to support Kazakh and Tajik diasporas living on the border of the two countries and to double the scholarship quota for students studying at universities.