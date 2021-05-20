Death toll in Myanmar military crackdown rises to 807

The death toll in Myanmar military junta's crackdown against pro-democracy protesters has risen to 807, according to a rights group.

In its latest briefing, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners reported two more deaths from the Bogo region.

Pro-democracy protests have taken place in cities and towns across the Southeast Asian country since the Feb.1 military coup.

The military overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, detained her and other leaders of her National League for Democracy party, and then cracked down with lethal force on anti-coup protesters.

Suu Kyi's party won a second term in November, but the military said rigging in the polls had forced it to seize power. Many countries, including the US, have announced sanctions against the regime.

The watchdog said children have also been severely oppressed under military control. A total of 73 children have been detained, and 53 children were killed.

"Even though Burma is one of the countries which has ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, considering the junta is an illegal terrorist group, it is unsurprising that these rights are not respected," it said.