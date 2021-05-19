TRT Deutsch receive threatening letters from far-right groups

A German-language Turkish media platform has gotten threats from far-right groups following its reports on Israel's military aggression in Palestine.

Kaan Elbir, the editor-in-chief of Berlin-based TRT Deutsch, told Anadolu Agency on Wednesday that they showed the police a threatening letter they got this week signed by the racist group Prinz Eugen.

He said several media organizations and social media figures carried out a campaign against TRT Deutsch in recent weeks due to its objective coverage of Israel's military aggression, adding that this campaign encouraged Islamophobic, right-wing extremist groups to attack the media platform.

"We will continue to tell the facts to the people as we believe in what we do. We will continue to cover issues ignored by the mainstream media in Germany, we will extensively cover issues such as racism, Islamophobia, xenophobia, and discrimination," he stressed. "Threats like this won't deter us."

Far-right groups have sent several other threatening letters to TRT Deutsch since the media platform began broadcasting from the German capital last year.

TRT Deutsch is the German-language media platform of the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), the Turkish national broadcaster.

Germany has a 3 million-strong Turkish community, many of them second- and third-generation German-born citizens whose grandparents moved to the country as "guest workers" during the 1960s.