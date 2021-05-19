Indian Muslims denounce Israel aggression towards Palestinians

With 227 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since May 10, a group of prominent citizens and religious leaders in India on Wednesday denounced Israel's aggression in Palestine.

Over a dozen Indians including former lawmakers who came under the banner "Indian Friends for Palestine," addressed a virtual press meeting, demanding the international community step in to stop the Israel attacks.

"The main reason for most of the Palestinian protests and intifadas [resistance movements] are the unprovoked attacks on Gaza by Israel, its daily atrocities against Palestinian civilians, and its covert and open diplomatic activities in the Middle East," former parliamentarian and general secretary of Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, Maulana Mahmood Madani said, according to a joint statement.

"The city of Al Quds [Jerusalem] is important for three major religions of the world," acting General Secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, who convened the Tuesday's program said during the briefing. "Israel has no authority to change the demography or status of the city and its structures".

India scholar and cleric, Maulana Sajjad Nomani talked about how journalists are targeted in Gaza.

"The way journalists are being targeted and their offices being demolished to keep the world unaware of the truth and facts on the ground is a serious challenge to the whole free world," he said. "I call upon all justice loving countries including the Arab world to take the lead in resolving this crisis as soon as possible".

On May 16, Israel bombed a tower block in Gaza that had offices of media houses. Several Indian press associations had also condemned the targeting of the media offices.

Another former parliamentarian and leader of political party Janata Dal (United) K. C. Tyagi said the current conflict and Palestinian protests in Jerusalem are "due to Israel's aggressive expansionist policies and actions on the ground."