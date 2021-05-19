Former Colombian rebel leader killed in Venezuela

Former FARC guerrilla leader Jesus Santrich was killed May 17 during an ambush by the Colombian army, dissidents from the rebel group said Tuesday.

A statement published by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) said it happened in Venezuelan territory.

"The Colombian commandos entered the area on the direct orders of President Ivan Duque," according to the statement published on the FARC website.

"The car where the commander was traveling was attacked with rifle fire and grenade explosions. Once the crime was committed, the assassins cut off the little finger of his left hand. A few minutes later, near the place, the commandos were quickly transported in a yellow helicopter bound for Colombia"

The Colombian government has not confirmed the information but Defense Minister Diego Molano said the death occurred during clashes between FARC factions.

"Intelligence information indicates that alias Santrich and other criminals were killed in alleged clashes that took place yesterday in Venezuela," Molano said on Twitter. "This information is being verified. If it is confirmed, it proves that narco-criminals are taking refuge in Venezuela."

But Colombia's media have different versions of events. Some reported that Seuxis Paucias Hernandez, also known as Jesus Santrich, was killed in clashes between Venezuelan soldiers and the rebel organization. Others say he was killed by mercenaries.

Santrich, who initially supported a 2016 peace deal that was signed with the FARC and the government that ended 50 years of civil war, was detained in 2018 after being accused of smuggling cocaine from Colombia to the US.

The Special Jurisdiction for Peace tribunal ruled that there was not enough evidence against Santrich, and ordered his release.

But he failed to appear before Colombia´s Supreme Court to be questioned about US drug-trafficking charges and declared himself a deserter of the peace accord.

Authorities suggested Santrich fled to Venezuela but the government of Nicolas Maduro denied that version.

Fights broke out in March between the Venezuelan military and illegal armed groups in the border state of Apure, which caused thousands to flee to Colombia.

Molano blamed fighting on control of drug trafficking territory between the Venezuelan army and dissident factions of FARC, the rebel organization that reorganized itself as a political party. Santrich denied his participation in the conflict.

The Colombian Supreme Court of Justice authorized Santrich's extradition to the US last week.