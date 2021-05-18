Turkish troops neutralize PKK ringleader in Northern Iraq

"PKK terror group's ringleader in Syria, codenamed Sofi Nurettin, was neutralized by Turkish forces in northern Iraq," Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement during the press conference, adding that the neutralized terrorist was guilty of many attacks against Turkish soldiers in Turkey's anti-terror operations Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch.

The case of the neutralized terrorist demonstrates that the PKK/KCK and PYD/YPG are the same organization, said Erdoğan.



The terrorist was also among the high-ranking members of the PKK terror group, which ordered the killings of 13 Turkish civilians in the Gara region of northern Iraq.



"I remind you that the same fate awaits everyone who betrays this country, fires a bullet, harms our people, threatens the integrity of our country, the unity of our nation and the survival of our state," he said.







