Turkish grocery store in Germany hit by suspected arson attack

A suspected arson attack on a Turkish grocery store in western Germany caused severe damage to the building but no one was injured, authorities said on Tuesday.

Police in the city of Gelsenkirchen said a witness saw a person fleeing from the scene soon after the incident in the early hours of Monday.

"We are looking for witnesses who saw something suspicious or who can provide information about the suspects," the police said in a statement, adding that their initial investigation at the scene indicate that the fire was intentionally set.

The suspected arson attack in Gelsenkirchen has revived fears of neo-Nazi violence in Germany which saw rise in racist and xenophobic attacks in recent years.

German police recorded nearly 24,000 crimes by right-wing extremists in 2020, including verbal and physical assaults, threatening letters, and arson attacks.

Far-right terror in Germany claimed the lives of nearly 210 innocent people since 1989, according to Amadeu Antonio Foundation, a human rights group.