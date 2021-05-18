PM Sanchez calls Migrant influx to Ceuta 'crisis' for Spain and Europe

Spain's prime minister vowed on Tuesday to use "all means available" to protect the "integrity" of the Spanish territory of Ceuta amid an unprecedented influx of irregular migrants entering from Morocco.

"This is a serious crisis for both Spain and Europe," Pedro Sanchez said in a speech before traveling to the region. Ceuta is a small Spanish enclave of roughly 85,000 on the African continent that is surrounded by Morocco.

Starting on Monday, an unprecedented stream of at least 6,000 migrants, including many minors, began to swim or embark on small boats from Morocco into the Spanish territory. At least one person has died while crossing.

Spain has deployed both the military and police reinforcements in the area, as Sanchez vows to immediately return those who have crossed into the country illegally.

According to the Interior Ministry, around 2,700 people have already been returned to Morocco.

The migration crisis comes amid an escalating feud between the governments of Spain and Morocco that began when Spain took in Brahim Gali, leader of the outlawed Polisario Front, to be treated for COVID-19 in late April.

Spain's Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya insists that the country took in the Western Sahara independence leader for "strictly humanitarian reasons," but the Moroccan government has released statements calling Spain's move "unacceptable and absolutely provocative."

Speaking to the local daily Europa Press on Tuesday, the Moroccan Ambassador to Spain, Karima Benyaich, said actions have consequences and that some "attitudes are unacceptable."

While not officially confirmed, media reports and video footage suggest that Moroccan authorities are not taking measures to stop the migrants from departing for Spain.

On Tuesday, EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson called on Morocco to "continue to commit to prevent irregular departures."

"Spanish borders are European borders," she added.

Spanish authorities have so far refrained from criticizing Morocco. Sanchez called for "cooperation" and "respect for mutual borders."

Opposition politicians are calling for a stronger tone against Morocco, with the leader of the far-right party Vox describing the situation as a Moroccan invasion.